Celebration of life service for William George Stumpf, 88, of Habersham County, formerly of Sautee, will be scheduled for a later date.

Mr. Stumpf passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George William Stumpf and Hazel Smith Stumpf.

William was a devoted husband, he could fix or build anything, he loved to fish and camp and had the most contagious laugh. He loved the ocean and his various boats. Nothing made him happier than going out on Lake Lanier or Lake Burton.

William is survived by his wife, Cathrine Shirey Stumpf; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Tim Teague of Clarkesville; daughter, Sandie McNall of South Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tonya Stumpf of Monroe; brother, Robert Stumpf, and niece, Karen Kindall. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tim and Jessica Teague of Ballground, Megan Teague of Clarkesville, John Mark and Peyton Stumpf, Joshua and Ashley Stumpf, Abigail Stumpf, Jacob Stumpf, Cale and Elisha McNall, Clint McNall, Clay and Candie McNall, and Christian McNall; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made St. Judes Children's Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

