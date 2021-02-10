Body

Private graveside services for William Tommy Goss, 71, of Clarkesville, were held Monday, Feb. 8, for family and friends with the Rev. Tony Goss and the Rev. Connie Berry officiating.

Mr. Goss passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Born Sept. 14, 1949, in Toccoa, he was the son of the late Marvin Clyde and Ruth Jameson Goss.

Mr. Goss was a United States Army Veteran and he retired as a packer from Schnadig Corporation. He was a member of Stonepile Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 84, DAV Chapter 15 and Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720. Mr. Goss enjoyed deer hunting, reading his bible, and hanging out with friends.

Survivors include daughter, Sonja Marie Goss of Clarkesville; son, Trent Goss of Flowery Branch; brother, Jimmy (Vickie) Goss; sister, Marilyn (Wesley) Baird of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Elijah Goss and Sarah Grace Goss, both of Alto; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

