Body

Funeral services for Wilma Brookshire Humphries, 91, of Demorest, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest with the Rev. Josh Taylor and the Rev. Phillip McQueen officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Humphries went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Born Sept. 6, 1929, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Frank James and Carrie Burrell Brookshire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, the Rev. V. William "Bill" Humphries; son, Mitchell "Mitch" Humphries; twin brothers, Garlin Brookshire and Arlin Brookshire; and sister, Fay Brookshire Newton.

Mrs. Humphires was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest, where she was very active in the choir. Her love of music was shown by her involvement in the Piedmont College Corral. One of the things that brought her the most joy was playing the piano for her friends and family. She was known as "Bubbles" in her younger days, because she was always bubbly and the life of the party. Wilma was known as "Maw-Maw" to her grandchildren, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Wanda Gillum of Gainesville; grandchildren, Kyle and Emily Gillum of Gainesville, and Kamila and Brian Kovach of Gainesville; great-grandchildren, McKayla Gillum, CeCe Gillum, Ronny Gillum, Malorie Wyse, and Brody Wyse; sister, Mildred Locke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Music Program.

Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.