A century’s worth of progress

Nearly 100 years ago, the Nineteenth Amendment was adopted to allow women the right to vote. It was actually passed in 1919, but it took until 1920 for all the states to finally ratify it, as well as time for it to survive two legal challenges.

In our present day, it is absurd to think that women could not vote or hold office, but that was normal a century ago. In fact, some folks made pamphlets in opposition of women’s suffrage. As reported by The Atlantic, here were some of their arguments from propaganda in the 1910s.

Because 90% of the women either do not want it, or do not care;

Because it means competition of women with men instead of cooperation;

Because 80% of the women eligible to vote are married and can only double or annul their husband’s votes;

Because it can be of no benefit commensurate with the additional expense involved;

Because in some States more voting women than voting men will place the Government under petticoat rule;

Because it is unwise to risk the good we already have for the evil which may occur.

There is a lot to unpack there, starting with the doubling or annulment of their husband’s votes. What a ridiculous concept, but in old-timey newspapers – even some well after this amendment was passed – you often see women referred to as “Mrs. John Smith.” You never see any actual listing of their own actual first name, as if they are not themselves individual people.

Many newspapers throughout the 20th Century also had “women’s pages,” which often were full of cooking tips and gossip, as if that is all that women would care to burden themselves by reading.

Also, the existential concept of “petticoat rule,” whatever that is, cannot be any worse than some of our governmental bodies now.

The main point is that for a century, women steadily made gains into business, government and all professional fields to help balance our society, but they incredibly still make less money for the same jobs as men in many cases.

So while we have plenty of women who are CEOs of major companies, business owners, members of Congress, county and city officials and more, we still have work to do to level our entire playing field and give women the respect they deserve.

Consider a video that went viral after the Super Tuesday election, as Rosie Glen-Lambert of California went to cast her vote. A man yelled out a sexually-harassing remark from his car toward her as she walked to her precinct, and she decided to confront him with several colorful metaphors indicating her disgust.

He showed no remorse or contrition for the comment in the video even when pressed for an apology, and Rosie indicated that it was for this reason that she is casting her vote to begin with.

“This is the reason I’m on my way to vote, just to be clear,” Rosie said in between chastising the man. “People like you are the reason that I have to (expletive) wake up every day and think about my actions and think about my safety. Honestly, the fact that I am having this conversation with you could potentially put me in danger, but I am doing it anyway.”

This man is not in any way representative of an entire gender, but his stupidity shows that there are still miles to go for some folks. Rosie’s willingness to stand up for herself is an example worth following, even with all the curse words included.

March is Women’s History Month, and Sunday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. This is a good time to recognize the contributions strong women have made to our history and what they are accomplishing today. The Northeast Georgian will be running profiles throughout the month on women who have made an impact on our community. If you want to nominate anyone whose story should be told, please email editor@TheNortheastGeorgian.com.