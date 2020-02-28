Body

Funeral services for Jeanette Alexander Nunnally, 85, of Cleveland, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Blocker, Honorable Garrison Baker, and the Rev. Danny Jarrard will officiate. Interment will follow in Crescent Hill Baptist Church Cemetery

Mrs. Nunnally passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Born July 26, 1934, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ida Henderson Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Nunnally; son, David Nunnally; daughter, Katie Nunnally Miller; granddaughter, Katie Elizabeth Carr; and brother, Earl Alexander.

Jeanette was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Hunter of Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Misty Nunnally of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresia Tatum and Robert Green of Sautee; Elaine and Quillian Hornsby of Cleveland; daughter, Charlene Chancey of McDonough; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Marvin Thomas of Cleveland; sister, Francine Grey of Clarkesville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit barrettfh.com.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland is in charge of the arrangements.