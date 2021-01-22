Letter to the Editor

Body

Speak the truth in all things

To the editor:

For the first time in my 22 years here in Habersham County, we did not have our MLK Peace Walk. This of all the years that I have been in the county seemed to be the best year to have such a walk.

After praying about it, we made our decision not to have it due to a couple of things.

COVID-19 was one reason not to have it, but on the other hand, after all that has transpired in our world over the last week, it would give others a chance to speak or come together and pray about the insurrection on our democracy.

It amazed me that everyone wanted to pray when Black Lives Matter Movement was taking place in the streets, lawfully protesting the injustices that people of color suffers daily. A few buildings were burned and one police car set on fire in Atlanta and across the country there was destruction to property. Justice has not been given to people of color killed at the hands of the police and others in this country, so it caused people to take to the streets. All you could hear was that America was in turmoil and we needed to pray for America because of these protests. My phone rang daily wanting to know what we could do together to ease the protests.

Help me to understand why there is not the same amount of urgency and conversation about those that (and you know who they are) ripped the very fabric of American democracy by breaking into the Capitol.

Black folks broke a few windows at Dollar General and KFC, took a knee during the national anthem and they are called “thugs” and names I won’t repeat, and those who tried to destroy the seat of democracy are called “Patriots.”

If America is truly to be great, we need to live the life we preach about and speak truth to those we know – and I know that it’s gonna cost you. The truth normally does. Silence!

Bishop Ernest Burns

Cornelia