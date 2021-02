Body

Tomorrow’s Forecast

To the editor:

A soldier in Iraq was asked what was the best way Americans could do to welcome troops coming home. He said “Let us come home to a righteous nation.Do in America what you sent us over here to do.”

While men are looking for better methods, God is looking for better men. God reigns and His love shines. The best vitamin for a Christian is to B-1 (be one). The only thing needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Nell Chapman

Clarkesville