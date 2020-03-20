A letter from your doctors

Body

Letter from your doctors

To the editor:

We are medical professionals serving Habersham County and are asking you, the residents of Habersham, to exercise strong social distancing and hygiene practices in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We join President Trump and the CDC in asking you to do the following:

• Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap often or use commercial hand sanitizer.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

• If you feel sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.

• If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your medical provider.

• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

• Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts — use drive-through, pickup, or delivery options.

• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

• If you are an older person or have an underlying health condition, stay at home and avoid other people.

• Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

• Listen to and follow the directions of local and state authorities.

Some of these steps will bring economic, social, and mental health challenges. But we know the strength of our county, as demonstrated by how it has already gathered together to aid those in need. With our combined effort, our community will rise to meet this challenge. We will be here to serve you when the virus arrives, we ask that you do your part to aid us now.

For up-to-date details of how to protect yourselves and others, please visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

Sincerely,

Salman Ashfaq, MD

Chet R. Baker, FNP-C

David A. Bray, MD

James L. Brown, MD

Heather Burke-Cody, FNP-C

Geary D. Bush, MD

Celina Carruth, FNP-C

John Cope, MD

James Dallis, MD

Donald Fordham, MD

Joshua Garrett, MD

Peter Gray, PA

Thomas Hatchett, MD

Laura Heringer, MD

Kecia Jones, MD

Shea Jones, MD

Derek Klemm, DO, PharmD

Pamela McCloskey, MD

Shri Nadig, MD

Sarah Price, FNP-C

Jana Rose, DPM

Melanie Sims, MD

Ravin Talati, MD

Courtney Voss, FNP-C

W Rhett Weaver, MD