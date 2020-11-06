Body

Senior center operating safely and professionally

To the editor:

I normally just read the letters to the editor column in The Northeast Georgian, but last week there was a letter that really upset me. It mentioned, among other things, how the Habersham County Senior Center was being run, and the letter was very uncomplimentary.

I am a senior, and have been attending multiple weekly exercise classes at the center for several years. The level of dedication put forth by the staff, Kathy, Mason and so many others is, and always has been both totally professional and heartfelt. When we exercise, the equipment is top notch, it is always clean, the instructors are all licensed, their certificates are up to date and they make sure we are doing everything properly.

COVID-19 entered our world early this year and the senior center closed down following state mandates. We were fortunate enough to be one of the few senior centers in Georgia to open back up in July, but in order to open we had to follow strict guidelines. Upon returning to the center, things were different, masks required to enter the building, hand sanitizer everywhere, sanitizing spray bottles to use on all the equipment after each use, blue X’s on the floor marking spots to stand or sit for proper social distancing. Our class sizes were limited to keep us safe, we now sign up for classes each week to keep the number of participants within guidelines.

Although masks are required to come into the building, wearing a mask during class is a personal choice. I have never seen a person refuse to wear a mask. Once class is over, the masks go back on when you exit the building.

The Senior Center is a great place, especially in the time of COVID-19 when so much isolation has occurred, we can safely interact with others in a safe environment. Seniors are a high risk group, we know it, we hear it over and over, and the statistics are accurate. But Seniors are also smart, and careful, none of us wants to get sick. We exercise, in a safe environment, we are careful, we may be older but we aren’t dumb. None of us would be attending classes or activities at the Senior Center unless we felt safe. The staff at the Senior Center does a fantastic job helping to keep us safe, it is their goal and they make it possible. Kudos to them!

Kathy Singer

Clarkesville, Ga

Senior Center following guidelines

To the editor:

This is in response to Fritz Crytzer’s comment on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in “To mask or infect”

I was astounded when I read your comments in a letter to The Northeast Georgian.

Many occasions you have said, “I don’t know what I would do without the senior center.” As a member of the center you received hot meals, socialization and fitness classes.

The center has followed CDC guidelines by disinfecting the equipment after each use, requiring physical distance during class time, and keeping the facilities clean and safe for all visitors.

World Health Organization says: “When exercising mask may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. Sweat can make the mask become wet and make it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of micro-organisms.”

Fritz, I am personally in a high-risk group. Do you think I would teach classes in an unsafe environment?

Become educated, Fritz.

Sandy Bunce

Silver Sneakers Instructor