Letters to the Editor

We are at war

To the editor:

I couldn’t sleep tonight thinking about the absurdity of what is being shoved in our faces by the far left. This week it has been the war in Georgia for our two Senate seats. As Chuck Schumer said, “First we win Georgia; then we take America.” There are no limits to their attempt to win the White House, the U.S. House and Senate. If there is any doubt in your mind that “anything goes,” look at the way they have conducted the 2020 national election. Whatever it takes to get their way, that’s their motto. Those Dominion computers will do whatever they want. There is no shame in their corruption and lies.

This war has been fought for many years. I think for my generation, it began with JFK. I remember watching the first live TV debates with Nixon. Kennedy never answered a single question posed to him – he just read his script. His father bought Jack’s presidency by paying the price to win several of our big cities. Double/triple voting was the norm. And that practice continues to this day.

But it was the Clinton’s time in the White House that really got my attention. There is no doubt Bill Clinton is a smart man, but he has no morals. And Hillary is OK with that, and even adds her own version of it – lying, cheating, hiding or destroying misdeeds, and more that we know nothing about. And then there is Obama who spent eight years being a “puppet” for the brains in the back room. Now the “back room” is becoming visible, and is knocking on our doors with a sledge hammer.

Their best work so far has been the destruction of some of our largest inner cities. And you did notice this past weekend they were in D.C. to welcome the “MAGA MARCH – STOP THE STEAL” demonstrators for President Trump with their fireworks. And these “hoods” think they are effective in bringing fear into our minds and bodies. Most of my friends have more than one gun, so their fear tactics don’t work as well as they do in the inner city where families are huddled for fear they will come into their neighborhood.

This is why Donald J. Trump is so important … he is our hurricane barrier against the socialist mentality, and the media, our colleges & universities, Democrat cities despise him for it.

It filled my heart with such pride to see the support at his rallies by those who love his presidency. He continues to need our support and prayers. A check to the White House marked “Legal Fees” might help.

Sylvia Prescott

Clarkesville

Trump will not go away

To the editor:

After our savior, Joe Biden, defeated Trump, the Republican nightmare, so soundly, I thought my letters to the editor days would be over. But, not true! Idiot Donald is at it again, ending his last days as a royal idiot, lying, cheating, and generally exercising his criminal behavior as a final fanfare. He just will not disappear, trying anything and everything dishonest and dishonorable that a person could possibly do! I have trouble believing that this country can not corral him in, or arrest him, or something for all of the dishonesty he is attempting.

We have simply lost our pride, our quality, our charisma! Is their no laws against this sort of behavior? In the private world, a person would be arrested for this sort of behavior. We need to imprison him, and all of his supporting family, friends, and republican cohorts that support his erroneous behavior. Honestly, we no longer have a government that is worth a darn anymore! I pray that he is chastised, as well as all of his supporting Republicans, for this behavior. This includes his female lady friend, Kelly whomever, of Georgia. I hope there is at least one member of our government that will have the fortitude to arrest these nefarious politicians!

What an incompetent waste of a country we have become. I would not be surprised that anyone else in the world will still have any respect for our country! Nor should they! Lord have mercy on all of us – except, of course, all of the Trump-supporting and aiding republicans!

Fritz Crytzer

Clarkesville