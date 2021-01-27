Mirror, mirror on the wall

Body

A local newspaper is a mirror of its community. Twice each week, we allow Habersham County to get a good look at itself in both editions.

In order to produce that reflection, we cover all aspects of our lives – politics and crime, features of love and loss, people giving back to the community along with birth, death and taxes.

Since 1892, we have been serving generations of local folks. But we cannot be everywhere and the past 11 months have been a challenge on all of us.

We know the pandemic has been a heavy load for us all to carry and it has not only impacted our public events, it has changed people’s habits. Our mental state is just not the same after almost an entire year that we have been through dealing with the virus.

However, we are turning the corner and we are going to see events return.

Schools are back in session, which is a good sign for all of us, and COVID-19 numbers in Habersham County have been steadily declining in recent weeks. Many have had the first round of their vaccine and we can only pray the rollout improves.

We must get back to being the outgoing, handshaking, hugging, eye-contact community the pandemic pressed the pause button on. We also need to jumpstart the sharing of the good life with everyone in our community.

That’s where you come in.

We need your community submissions to continue providing the clearest picture of Habersham County.

So, if you do something fun in your school classroom, or with a social club or even with your family, snap a picture. Then send it to us with names and get it recorded in print.

That way, we can shine the light back to recovery together. We want to share in those stories and experience it with everyone here, as we live in this community, too, and we have dealt with illness, loss and struggle like everyone else.

You can send your community submissions to editor@TheNortheastGeorgian.com. Let’s cross this finish line together.