Run for the right reasons

In the midweek edition of The Northeast Georgian on Wednesday, we profiled seven candidates for the soon-to-be two open spots on the Demorest City Council.

That is half the council that will be decided on Nov. 3 in the general election with no runoffs, just the top two voter getters taking office.

The other half of the council could be under a recall shortly after that election, meaning the fate of Demorest’s government is well up in the air as we head down the back stretch of 2020.

There were a few themes that showed up a lot in the statements made by the new candidates running for these council seats. For instance:

• Tired of the negativity;

• Voices not being heard;

• Lack of accountability;

• Lack of transparency.

The profiles turned out to be a free focus group on why the citizens have been disgruntled, particularly during this calendar year, one in which new Councilmen John Hendrix and Nathan Davis have begun serving.

Those two have been the target of community scrutiny in the wake of actions taken during the undone firing of Police Chief Robin Krockum. A citizens group had its first recall application denied on a technicality, but had enough signatures to resubmit sometime in the near future and restart the process.

However that all turns out, there will be four people serving on that board at the outset of 2021, and it is time for Demorest to get it together.

The council members, whomever they may be, need to concentrate on the basics first when it comes to serving the people.

Take care of the taxpayers’ money and spend it wisely.

Listen to the people’s concerns.

Take the required governmental training.

Treat city employees with dignity and respect.

So often in city or town elections, we get tied up with political ideologies and issues that are too big for the office at hand. It is important to boil that large bag of spinach that is the political landscape down to what really matters.

Small town government is about taking care of your neighbors, not exercising power, and our new council members need to understand and embrace those concepts for Demorest to find its way to more prosperous times in the future.