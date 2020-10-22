Schools have done it right so far

Body

Holding public school this year in the midst of a global pandemic has always been about one day at a time. Nothing has been guaranteed in 2020, and school systems all over the country have had to suspend in-person classes at different times during this fall semester where everyone is thirsting for a normal routine.

Habersham County Schools have updated their COVID-19 cases every Monday since the school year began on their web site, and they have never had more than nine total cases at a time in a school system that includes more than 8,000 students and staff.

As of Monday’s update – granted, after kids were out of school for the last week on fall break – showed just one active student case and two each among school staff and non-school bases support staff.

Some aspects of school are impossible to socially distance, but teachers, administrators and staff have done an amazing job of keeping schools running through the first quarter without an outbreak. There has never been more than two people infected at one given school, and most of those cases came from outside exposure, meaning there has heretofore been no school spread of the virus.

The students also deserve praise for understanding the gravity of the situation and taking the steps advised to them by their teachers and principals.

Talking about the success of the schools after 25% of the school year is a bit like talking about a no-hitter in progress in the fourth inning. However, even though it is early, we need to acknowledge the great work they have done so far.

The school system has put the safety of students first. Coaches have made sports work, and the Band of Blue has been able to entertain crowds just like it has for decades.

All of that makes things seem pretty normal, but they still are not. We need to still be vigilant about what we are doing and how we are doing it. COVID-19 numbers in Habersham County overall are as low as they have been in three months, and we have a responsibility to try to keep it that way.

We still need to stress to our young people the importance of continuing to advance the ball in this pandemic until we can cross the goal line of normalcy. As parents, we need to continue supporting the school system by monitoring our students’ symptoms and keeping them home if they feel ill. We all need to self monitor our activities and do what we can to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

We applaud our students, teachers and administrators for all the time and energy put forth to keep our schools open and our future leaders learning.

Onward and upward.