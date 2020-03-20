We will adapt, serve in this crisis

Body

The Northeast Georgian is your community news source, and we are here to keep you informed in times of war and peace, prosperity and despair, and most importantly, in sickness and in health.

We love to bring you all the good news – and sometimes the bad – twice a week, every week. We are a mirror of our community, as our mission statement proudly says.

That includes running submissions from the community, which we will continue to do as long as they are coming in. We are especially proud of our Calendar, Bulletin board and Lifestyles/Happenings pages, as they give an extensive look at ways folks are enjoying themselves in Habersham County.

But in these unprecedented times, we are being asked to stay home and social distance from one another, and we have continued to stress in at least 1-2 stories per edition the importance of following the CDC’s guidelines for hygienic practices during this awful scourge of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Those include:

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

• Practice social distancing by putting at least six feet between yourself and other people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid large groups

We are going to keep informing you, but there might a couple of tiny differences that will not be permanent.

We may not have our Lifestyles/Happenings page up and running for too much longer, as frankly, nothing is happening. But if you have pictures you want to share of unique ways you are passing the time during this quarantine period, please send them to editor@TheNortheastGeorgian.com. But those pages will back in force once life returns to normal and we all venture out into the world again.

By the same token, there is not much going on for our Calendar page, but we have done our best to let you know what has been cancelled and what has been postponed to a date to be named later. At some point, likely starting next week, we will be running a smaller calendar in the paper to keep you up to date on any reschedules or changes that come about.

Our Bulletin Board is one of our favorite pages, as it highlights all the great things our young people are doing in schools. If schools are able to return later this spring, we encourage teachers and other school staff to send us your pictures to repopulate the Bulletin Board and let folks know that things are starting to return to normal. You can send submissions for that to editor@TheNortheastGeorgian.com as well.

We have done several videos on our Facebook page with local leaders explaining what is going on with the preventative measures being taken in our community, and we will continue those as long as they are needed.

your newspaper may not look identical to what it normally does, but then neither are our lives at this time, and like we said, we are a mirror of the community.

But we are also a mirror of its strength and its desire to stick together and beat this thing together, so we can all get back on our feet. We are still here to support our business community and keep everything running until we can thrive again.

We all need to stay informed and stay safe during this crisis. Habersham County and The Northeast Georgian have been here long before COVID-19 and we will be here long after it has abated.