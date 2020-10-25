Habersham County's most wanted sought in region

Body

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the surrounding municipal police departments are seeking six fugitives.

Two of those are escapees from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Lois Elizabeth Sorrow, 39, and Megahn Wright, 27.

Officials from the Georgia Department of Corrections did not return messages Thursday asking how or when the inmates broke out of the prison.

Other wanted fugitives in the area include:

• Jason Nicholas Pressley, 28, of Cornelia – Pressley has an order to revoke bond on a charge of conspiracy to traffic heroin and possession of drug-related items.

• Greta L. Shackelford, 34, of Cornelia (also has a Toccoa address) – Shackelford is wanted on charges of fraud and identity theft, writing bad checks and other monetary fraud charges.

• Michael J. Kloss, 41, of Toccoa – Kloss is wanted after fleeing officers with possession of methamphetamine and possible impaired and reckless driving.

• Paul D. Gross, 28, of Gainesville – Gross has 12 outstanding charges including felony fleeing officers. The remainder of his charges also relate to reckless and illegal driving stemming from police chases.