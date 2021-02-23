NEPA reinterpretation alarms environmentalists

The Georgia Aster is an endangered flower that the USFS hopes to see flourish in the Lake Russell WMA.

Prescribed burns like the one shown help reduce vegetative competition for endangered plants like the Smooth Coneflower and clear overhanging brush that can prevent sunlight from hitting the forest floor where these flowers live.

The United States Forestry Service (USFS) has always placed an emphasis on doing all they can to create healthy forest ecosystems, but now, some environmental advocates are worried that this…