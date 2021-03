Body

As a firefighter/paramedic, Angela Turk is used to going above and beyond to help others. So after she recovered from stage 3 cancer, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 38 in 2009, she got right back to work for the good of others. Her perseverance has now led her to raise funds to enable at-risk and underserved women to have access to lifesaving mammogram screenings for a second year in a row.