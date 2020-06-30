Board of Elections discovers 19 ballots stuck during recount

Body

The Habersham County Board of Elections and Registration on Saturday evening discovered 19 ballots that were stuck in the voting machines from the recount of the District 4 county commission race from the June 9 election.

The board spent the afternoon at the County Administration building also counting advanced voting batches as there was a possibility one of those batches was accidentally processed twice.

The board will rescan all of the early voting ballots, and election day voting ballots Monday at 9 a.m. “We have three discrepancies in the absentee ballots, but we know where those came from,” said Elections Board Chairman Carroll Jeffers.

The recount was triggered with Bruce Harkness and Trent Davis just eight votes apart for the right to face Natalie Crawford in the runoff Aug. 11

See the July 1, Midweek Edition of The Northeast Georgian for more details on this story.