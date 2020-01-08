Filing for Clarkesville election runs through Jan. 10

Body

Potential candidates for Clarkesville’s open city council seat have until Friday at noon to declare their intentions to run.

A special election will be held Tuesday, March 24, on the back of Georgia’s presidential preference primary.

The filing fee will be $18 for any Clarkesville resident wishing to take a run at serving on the council.

Qualifying will take place at the Habersham County Administration Building, located at 130 Jacob’s Way Suite 101 (basement), Clarkesville.

The seat came open when John Mitchell resigned his seat after moving out of the city limits.

The council member elected at large will begin his or her term on or about April 6 through Dec. 31, 2021.

No candidates had filed for the position at The Northeast Georgian’s press time Tuesday.

Voting will take place at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center on the day of the election.

Clarkesville’s council met Monday night to hear final departmental reports from 2019 and to officially hire Keith Dickerson as the new city manager. Councilman Terry Gladden also was elected once again to save as Mayor Pro Tempore.

The council also officially approved the “brunch bill” for the city and adjusted the budget by $1,241.43 for the increased cost of the new water meters, which were reported to be functioning well.