Graveside services for Mr. James C. Watson Jr., 90, of Ellijay, were held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Pisgah Church of Christ cemetery.

Mr. Watson died Thursday July 30, 2020.

Born Oct. 23, 1929, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late James Coleman and Myrtle Allgood Watson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bramlett Watson; and daughter, Connie Lee Watson.

He was graduate of South West Dekalb High School, was retired from Atlanta Dairies and was a member of the Pisgah Church of Christ.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Marilyn Watson of Clarkesville, and Rick and René Watson of Alpharetta; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Bob Templeton of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Caryl and William Boone Butler of Snellville; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pisgah Church of Christ in memory of Mr. Watson.

Online condolences may be made at bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.