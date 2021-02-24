Body

The family of Fredda "Jo" Todd Blankenship, 77, of Kennesaw, will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date. As per her request, Mrs. Blankenship will be cremated and her cremated remains will be placed on the grounds of her childhood home in Habersham County, overlooking the North Georgia Mountains.

Mrs. Blankenship passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Toccoa, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Arlo Todd and the late Mrs. Gladys Dodd Todd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Walters Davis of Toccoa, Betty Todd Heaton of Mt. Airy, and Shirley Todd Kubek, also of Toccoa.

Mrs. Blankenship was a homemaker, who also had an arts and crafts business with her dear friend, Wylene Daniel. She loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens, enjoyed travel, and delighted in spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Mr. William Thomas "Bill" Blankenship of Kennesaw; her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Thomas Blankenship and Valerie Blankenship of Cartersville, and David Scott Blankenship and Kelli Watson Blankenship of Villa Rica; her daughter, Amy Blankenship Baker of Canton; her grandchildren, Avery Nicole Baker, Asa Devane Baker, Alex William Baker, and Tandy Elise Blankenship; her sister, Lois Barron of Mt. Airy; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ernest Verner Todd and Peggy, of Auburn, Alabama; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard Blankenship and Marlese of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.