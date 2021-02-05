Body

A memorial service for George Leonard Stancil Jr., 79, of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, will be held at a later date on his farm. His wishes were to be cremated.

Mr. Stancil passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Born Nov. 16, 1941, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late George Leonard Stancil Sr. and Beulah Sisk Stancil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Stancil.

George served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1961-1963. He lived in Arizona for many years where he was a truck driver before moving back to Habersham County where he was a poultry farmer and former owner of The Feed Store. George was also a part of the Habersham County Sheriff's Posse for a number of years.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Herbert Owen of Baldwin; sister, Joyce Weiner of Cumming; grandchildren, Brandi and Kyle Wilbanks of Baldwin, and Brian and Emily Owen of Alto; great-grandchildren Owen, Emory and Kate WIlbanks, as well as caregivers and friends, Ricky and Amanda Simpson.

