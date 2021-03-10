Body

Funeral services for Jennifer Lynn Moore, 58, of Baldwin, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Rice officiating. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery.

Ms. Moore passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Born June 12, 1962, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late Bob and Emily Cochran Lawson.

Ms. Moore was a legal secretary for the law offices of Keith York and Kim Crawford. She was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church and loved her God. Ms. Moore was a very unique and caring person and her kids and grandkids were her greatest love.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tonya Kochis of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Skye and Rodney Crump of Baldwin; grandchildren, Kayla Kochis, Braden Kochis, Madison Kochis, and Cooper Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Melissa Lawson of Bullock; sister and brother-in-law, Ann Marie and Michael Peck of Gainesville; niece, Samantha; and nephews, Mason and Dustin.

The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral, P.O. Box 725, Cornelia, GA 30531, in order to help with funeral expenses.

Those in attendance are asked to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

