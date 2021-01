Body

James Edward “Jimmy” Allen, 75, of Clarkesville, went to be with Lord Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will be held in the Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel.