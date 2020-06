Body

James Harold Dodd, 82, of Alto, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Graveside services were held Thursday, June 18, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Shore officiating. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.