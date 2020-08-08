Body

A private family memorial service for John "Hamp" Hamilton Myers Jr., 77, of Alto, will be held.

Mr. Myers passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Born Sept. 17, 1942, in Habersham County, he was the son of the late John Hamilton Myers Sr. and Frances Izora Coley Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Manus; and brother, Marshall Myers.

Hamp was a United States Army Veteran, serving his country honorably in the Berlin Crisis. He was a residential carpenter and electrician; he also did commercial and industrial maintenance, retiring from the City of Cornelia with 15 years of service. Hamp was a lifelong fisherman and hunter.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 60 years, Joyce Ballew Myers of Alto; daughter, Rhonda Andrews of Demorest; sons, Rhodney Myers of Mt. Airy, and Rusty Myers of Cleveland; sisters, Wanda Thompson of Alto, Geraldine Nunnally of Cornelia, and Carol Liles of Baldwin; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, through a drive-thru visitation at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.