Funeral services for Linda Paula Bryant Loggins, 71, of Mt. Airy, were held Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Austin Kelley and the Rev. James Gunn officiating. Interment followed in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Loggins passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Born Sept. 13, 1948, in Acworth, she was raised a poor sharecropper by her late mother, Faye Watson Bryant. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, David Bryant and Lando Kenneth Bryant; a baby brother; and sisters, Shirley Bone and Grace Whitfield.

Mrs. Loggins was a farmer and of the Christian faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved cocker spaniels.

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, John Loggins of Mt. Airy; son, Johnny Loggins of Cornelia; daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Jeff Echols of Toccoa, Cindy and Steven Williamson of Mt. Airy, and Jeanie Becky Brown and Jason of Cleveland; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Bryant of Mt. Airy; and several nieces and nephews.

