Baldwin police chief, councilman resign suddenly

Baldwin Police Chief William Anastasio and Councilman Jeff Parrish both resigned from their positions with the city of Baldwin at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The council reviewed and accepted Anastasio’s letter of resignation during the meeting’s executive session. Following the closed-door session, the council voted 3-1 to appoint Lt. Matt Nall as interim chief for the city. Jeff Parrish provided the lone nay vote.

Anastasio was officially introduced as Baldwin’s chief on Aug. 12.

Minutes after Anastasio’s resignation was announced by the mayor, Parrish read a statement before the meeting’s close announcing his resignation as well.

“I reluctantly announce that at the conclusion of tonight’s Council meeting I am resigning from the Baldwin City Council,” Parrish read. “I would like to thank the people of Baldwin for allowing me to serve them for more than 10 1/2 years as a city councilman. The position has its

ups and downs, but it has always been fulfilling to work for the citizens.”

“There’s no question that [Parrish] and I didn’t see eye to eye,” Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam said following the meeting. I always counted on him as a steady guide, and I am sorry that he made this decision.”

