Community celebrates the life of Scarlett LaCount

Renee Johnson and Connie Perry sing during the benefit for Scarlett LaCount at Pitts Park on Saturday.

The organizers of the benefit for Scarlett LaCount donated these custom cornhole boards back to the family during the auction. The benefit raised more than $22,000.

The family of Scarlett LaCount knew their brave little girl did not have much time left on this earth, but she was not about to waste that time, either. On Friday afternoon, 4-year-old…