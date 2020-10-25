Community helps lift breast cancer survivor up during months of treatment

Friends and colleagues of Becky Griffin greeted her as she came home from her last radiation treatment in April with a hero’s welcome.

Becky Griffin is happy to be back playing a major role in the daily activities of her two sons, Caden and Sawyer.

Several years ago, Becky Griffin of Demorest knew a young, healthy, vibrant woman who was shockingly diagnosed with breast cancer. Just 10 months later, her friend died. “That freaked me out,…