Cornelia building getting ‘seven-figure’ refit for speakeasy

New Orleans-transplant Haydee Lindsey was all the rage in her spangled and fringed flapper dress at a 1920’s-themed Gatsby Gala in Cornelia in 2015.

Community Brew and Tap is expected to open early 2021, bringing a ’20s style Gatsby-themed speakeasy to downtown Cornelia where the old bank building once resided.

