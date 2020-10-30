Demorest tables hospital security talks again

City attorney Joey Homans speaks at the Demorest City council meeting Tuesday night regarding the security agreement with Habersham County Medical Center. Voices were raised as Dr. Hendrix’s attorney Abe Sharony interjected during the meeting. ERIC PEREIRA/Staff

Tempers and voices were raised during discussions concerning the termination of the 2017 Hospital Intergovernmental Agreement with the city to continue providing police services at Habersham…