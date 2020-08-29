Dog rescued from kitchen fire

Body

Habersham County 911 received a call Thursday afternoon with report of a house on fire at 3077 Alec Mountain Road.

The caller advised her kitchen cabinets were on fire and the house was full of smoke, also said she had made it out of the structure but her dog was still inside. Habersham Emergency Services Engines 13, 16, Tanker 17, Medic 16, Battalion 1, Captain 1, Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire dispatched and responded.

Units arrived to find approximately 1,800-square-foot wood frame single story structure with smoke showing from eaves of the house. Crews made an aggressive interior attack and was able to stop the fire in the kitchen and area of origin.

A search of the structure was made in attempts to locate the owner’s dog “Buddy,” who was found in the rear bedroom, scared but seemingly uninjured.

Fire damage contained to the kitchen, smoke damage throughout the structure. Occupant was uninjured and will be staying with family until repairs can be made, cause appears to be result of cooking and possibly unattended which allowed the fire to start.