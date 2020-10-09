Eagle Scout project restores glory to Old Glory

Grant Reeves VFW Post 7720 Commander Bill Miles (right) and Eagle Scout Joseph McNair stand at attention while the VFW Honor Guard plays “Taps” at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony for the flag retirement boxes.

Bill Miles speaks during the flag box dedication ceremony while Chris Egeland (left) and Joseph McNair (right) watch.

An Eagle Scout project led by Joseph McNair was unveiled to the community Tuesday morning when VFW Commander Bill Miles dedicated new flag retirement boxes constructed by McNair in two ceremonies…