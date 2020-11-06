Fall fun for all in Baldwin

Baldwin interim police chief Matt Nall hands out candy to Bere Ortega and Elizabeth Aguilar at the final trunk-or-treat stop during Baldwin’s fall festival Wednesday night. The festival, hosted by Baldwin Baptist Church and the Baldwin Police and Fire departments, saw much of the community come out for a night of trunk-or-treating, food and fellowship.

With the brisk chill of fall in the air, many Baldwin residents came out to the farmers market for a night of trunk-or-treating, good food and community fellowship at the city’s fall festival…