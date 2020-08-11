First day of school pushed back to Sept. 8

Body

The Habersham County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to move the start of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

The school year was originally scheduled to start Aug. 21, but further study detailed in a presentation by Superintendent Matthew Cooper recommended more time to prepare to bring students back safely.

Cooper also announced that the virtual option – which has already been chosen by 11% of Habersham County students – will keep students enrolled in their actual school and have them served by county teachers. The original plan was to contract those services out to Georgia Virtual Schools, which would have removed students from their schools and created a Habersham Technology Academy.

