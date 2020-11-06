Habersham Central homecoming postponed after COVID-19 strikes opposing school

Habersham Central’s senior girls on this year’s homecoming court are (from left) Preslee Hix, Maddy Alexander, Caroline Way, Shyann Sosebee and Autumn Gattis. The queen will be announced at the rescheduled homecoming game, set for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Due to COVID-19 issues at Central Gwinnett High School – the team scheduled to play Habersham Central on Friday night – the homecoming game has been postponed. The Homecoming Bonfire and…