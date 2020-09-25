Habersham County commissioners reconsider lawn service license, annexation agreement

Body

Habersham County's Board of Commissioners added another two hours Thursday to the five hours they met on Monday to reconsider two unsettled items.

This time around, the commissioners approved a conditional use permit for Brian Sosebee to operate aspects of his lawn care business from home on River Bend Road. They stipulated that he could not use any noise-making equipment outside of the hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. He also must fill in under his fencing with dirt or rocks.

Sosebee's business had been the subject of previous code violations and complaints from neighbors about noise and eyesores from his property.

In the case of the annexation and development issue with Baldwin, the commissioners voted 3-2 to reject the intergovernmental agreement, leaving them ostensibly where they ended Monday's meeting.

They debated the topic for more than an hour before calling a vote. Commissioner Natalie Crawford once again made a motion to approve the agreement, which would at least lessen the impact of the proposed development that all five commissioners and the assembled citizens oppose, but can do nothing to stop. Only Crawford and Chairman Stacy Hall voted to enter the agreement, which gave the county a modicum of control and say in how the development of a new apartment complex will be done.

Commissioners Dustin Mealor, Jimmy Tench and Tim Stamey voted against it, potentially leaving the county's objection to the deal set to become null and void by Sunday afternoon.

