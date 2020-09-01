Hall concedes to Hatchett in District 50

Body

After a recount Monday netted only one vote's difference across District 50, Stacy Hall conceded the Republican nomination for the Georgia Senate seat to fellow Habersham County resident Bo Hatchett.

Hatchett was leading the original certified count by 37 votes and gained one more net vote advantage over the eight counties.

“Earlier this evening I called to congratulate Bo Hatchett on his victory as the Republican Candidate for State Senate District 50," Hall said Monday night in a statement. "With nearly 25,000 votes cast and only 38 votes separating us, today's recount confirmed it was a very competitive race but it's time to put the campaign to rest. I'm incredibly grateful for the dozens of committed volunteers who worked so hard throughout my campaign and for the thousands of voters who put their trust and confidence in me. A special thank you to my wife, Ivy Copeland Hall and my family who stood beside me through it all. I am proud to have run a campaign of integrity anchored by issues and facts. Again, my deepest thanks to the residents of Senate District 50. No doubt, we live in the greatest place on earth. May God bless you.”

