Halloween gatherings still a scary prospect in COVID-19 times

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers Chad Chambers (left) and Joe Hill offer candy to a cool cat at last year’s E-911 Halloween event in Habersham County. The event has been cancelled for this year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Two of Habersham County’s largest Halloween events have been called off due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, while others will go forward as planned. Cornelia Commissioner Wes Dodd said…