July 3 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the July 3 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Image
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Legalized gambling fails to reach finish line again in General Assembly
- Kemp, health experts urge mask wearing in Georgia
- Chattahoochee Mountain Fair forced to cancel
- Cornelia to consider an entertainment district
- A patriot, in his own words
- Demorest moves forward with leachate dumping deal
- Demorest's Davis: Go ahead and recall me
- COVID-19 causes national coin shortage
- Georgia budget cuts not as bad as feared
All articles regarding public health in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be FREE TO READ on our website.
Subscribe and have access to the full Edition of The Northeast Georgian online.
Sign up by calling our office (706) 778-4215 or online.