North Habersham Middle School mourns student’s death

The North Habersham Middle School community was saddened this weekend by the death of 14-year-old student Lucero Ramirez.

Ramirez passed away due to an illness.

“We have been informed that one of our middle school students has passed away. Our hearts are broken by this very sad news and we will be praying for the family of this student,” Superintendent Matthew Cooper said.

“The North Habersham Middle School community is devastated and heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of our students,” Principal Adam Bagwell said. “My heart goes out to this student’s family, friends, and teachers. This student brought such joy to our school and she will be deeply missed by all.”

There will be a drop-in funeral from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Level Grove Baptist Church.

No official source could confirm Sunday whether the illness was COVID-19 related. There were no 14-year-olds listed Sunday afternoon on the list of Habersham County deaths from COVID-19 on the Department of Health web site.

