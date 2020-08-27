Pastors pray for health of schools

Salem Dover, Alice Dover and Alan Baker perform at Sunday's prayer meeting at Habersham Ninth Grade Academy.

Greg Gober speaks to the assembled cars at the drive-in prayer meeting Sunday at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy.

Pastor Mike Franklin of The Torch speaks at Sunday's drive-in prayer rally.

The biggest issue on the minds of locals is the impending start of the school year on Sept. 8. To gather strength for the challenges that lie ahead, folks came together at the Habersham Ninth…