Piedmont College makes legal claims against city of Demorest

The City of Demorest has received a demand letter of legal claims from Piedmont College and certain officials.

The Aug. 7 letter notifies of potential litigation unless claims including but not limited to fraud, racketeering conflict of interest are resolved.

“We are providing you with this notice to allow the City and its officials an opportunity to resolve these claims without incurring the time and expense of litigation,” the letter reads.

However if the college said if the claims cannot be satisfied within 30 days or receipt of the letter they will pursue whatever “legal remedies are available.”

City Attorney Joey Homans in a response to an Open Records Request in a cover letter said “the demand letter accuses the City and individuals of misconduct that the City deems unfounded and without a factual basis,” he included several documents to provide context regarding the claims made from attorney Patrick W. McKee on behalf of Piedmont College.

