Habersham County parks and recreation slowly opening facilities

Body

Habersham County Parks and Recreation is nearly at Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which begins Monday, June 15.

The fields behind the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center have been open the last couple of weeks to groups smaller than 25 people. No organized athletic programs have been allowed to operate, and the aquatic center itself has been closed to the public. Outdoor pickleball and tennis courts have been open.

Starting Monday, the following protocols will go into effect:

• Fields opened are four baseball/softball fields located nearest the Aquatic Center, Diamond Memorial Ballfield/Softball Complex (playground closed), and two soccer fields located nearest the fairgrounds for small groups of 25 or less. Soccer fields will have usage restrictions in place due to rehabilitating the turf throughout the summer.

• Physical distancing protocols must be followed – no one should be closer than six feet from anyone else who is not part of their household.

• Only 1 user/user group at a time with no more than 25 people per space.

• Users should avoid utilizing all dugouts and benches.

• Please keep field use to a maximum of 90 minutes to allow for others who may be waiting.

• Restrooms will open at this time and will be cleaned daily.

• Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or are considered high risk should refrain from using the facilities at this time.

• No organized athletic programs are taking place.

• Rentals will now be allowed to group no larger than 25 and required to follow all social distancing guidelines.

• Outdoor tennis and pickleball courts will remain open.

• Walking paths & green space areas will remain open.

• Gymnastics Center will be open for programmed team gymnastics practice and Summer Camp beginning June 15. General public, not participating in programmed activities, are not allowed according to DECAL guidelines. General day to day guidelines will be as followed.

• Bioesque sanitation will take place weekly.

• Equipment will be sanitized following individual and group rotation.

• Only two coaches and 12 gymnasts allowed in the facility at a time for team training. Only 24 campers split into 3 groups/classrooms with one camp staffer per group.

• Coaches/staffers will take temperatures prior to entering facility and use personal protective equipment.

• Parents will drop off gymnast at side door entrance for check-in. Campers will be dropped off at front entrance. Temperature will be taken to assure 100.4 or less. Screening questions will be asked.

• Handwashing will take place prior to beginning instruction/camp, during breaks and prior to leaving facility.

• Hand sanitizer is stocked and available to all staff, campers and gymnast.

• Each gymnast will be issued a pool noodle to assist with adhering to social distancing and used as part of their conditioning routine.

• Lobby and gym will remain closed to the public.

• Tables and common seating areas will be separated as to prohibit gatherings.

• Guest Service desk will have plexiglass sneeze/cough guard installed.

• Gymnastic offices will remain staff access only.

• All staff within the Gymnastics Center will be issued PPE.

• Adequate cleaning and disinfecting will occur daily.

• Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatics Center will open to the public.

• Lap Pool will re-open June 15 with restrictions. The Recreation Pool will remain closed until June 30th other than usage for Aquatic Fitness classes and summer camp. The Recreation Pool will open July 1 at reduced bather load of no more than 16 at a time.

• Locker rooms will be open to patrons. Showering stalls will not be accessible at the facility during this time. Patrons are requested to shower within one hour of arriving to swim. A makeshift shower will be setup on the pool deck to allow rinse.

• Indoor Pickleball courts will be open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no more than 12 participants at a time.

• Basketball courts will open with no more than 12 participants separated by half court, maximum 6 patrons per half.

• Indoor walking will be allowed so as appropriate social distancing is always maintained.

• Tables and common seating areas will be separated as to prohibit gatherings.

• Guest Service desk will have plexiglass sneeze/cough guard installed.

• Athletic offices will remain staff access only.

• Hand sanitizer is stocked and available to all patrons.

Phase 3 beginning Aug. 1 will involve reassessing how things are going before proceeding to reopen all programs.

Habersham County Little League, Rapids Futbol Club and the Habersham County Church League Softball all cancelled their spring seasons and are hoping to resume activities in the fall.