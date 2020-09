Brayden Staton and Preslee Hix celebrate after Hix’s sixth-inning go ahead home run. Photo by CODY ROGERS/Staff

Powered by late-inning heroics from seniors Kyla Quiles, Preslee Hicks the Habersham Central Lady Raiders softball team defeated the North Hall Trojans 5-3 Wednesday night. Fellow senior Joey…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.