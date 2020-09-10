Raiders aim for an encore against Apalachee

Habersham Central’s defense stacks up a Madison ballcarrier during Friday’s game. The first-team defense shut the Red Raiders out in the 27-6 win. LILLIAN VAN TASSELL/Special

Habersham Central’s Gage Hurt (9), Austin Wood (21) and Josh Pickett (1) prepare to lead the team onto the field for the opener last Friday. LILLIAN VAN TASSEL/Special

Habersham Central’s football team had a great opening night, and now it’s time to see if that show will draw rave reviews when they take it on the road. The Raiders take on Apalachee at 7:30 p…