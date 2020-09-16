Raiders' offense runs wild on the way to road win, 2-0 start

  • Habersham Central’s Jackson Clouatre gets a lift from Pierce Vickery after scoring one of his three touchdowns against Apalachee on Friday night. Photos by TOM ASKEW
    Habersham Central’s Jackson Clouatre gets a lift from Pierce Vickery after scoring one of his three touchdowns against Apalachee on Friday night. Photos by TOM ASKEW
  • Habersham Central's Austin Wood goes up high to grab a touchdown pass during Friday's win over Apalachee.
    Habersham Central's Austin Wood goes up high to grab a touchdown pass during Friday's win over Apalachee.
  • Azzi Cervantes broke this tackle and took off for a second-half touchdown.
    Azzi Cervantes broke this tackle and took off for a second-half touchdown.
   Facing a fourth-and-1 at his own 20 yard line and sensing that offense was going to be the theme of the night, Habersham Central quarterback Josh Pickett made a plea to coach Benji Harrison.    …

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.