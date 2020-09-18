Spain’s Romanos helps lift Lady Indians to greater heights

Junior middle hitter Alba Romanos elevates for a spike against George Walton Academy. Since arriving from Spain and joining TFS’ volleyball team, Romanos has brought much-needed length to the team defensively and an offensive skill set that has grown in each match.

For Tallulah Falls’ Alba Romanos, the 2020 volleyball season started differently than any other for her. In fact, there was a threat, that it wouldn’t begin at all. “It was kind of crazy. I…