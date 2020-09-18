Tedder is everywhere for Raiders in first two games

Habersham Central’s Patrick Tedder (15) makes the hit to help the Raiders make a goal line stand against Apalachee last week. TOM ASKEW/Special

Tedder celebrates the first Raider touchdown of the night earlier, showing his versatility. TOM ASKEW/Special

On Habersham Central’s first drive last week, quarterback Josh Pickett threw a pass toward the corner of the end zone. It was what they call a “50-50” ball, but Patrick Tedder tipped those odds…